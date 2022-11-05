Former NBA Guard Ben Gordon Arrested, Charged with Misdemeanor Battery

AP Photo/John Raoux

Former NBA player Ben Gordon was arrested early Friday morning and charged with two misdemeanor counts of battery causing bodily harm and battery making physical contact, according to Deanese Williams-Harris of the Chicago Tribune.

Police said they were called after security guards attempted to escort Gordon out of a McDonald's in Chicago following a disturbance. He allegedly punched one man in the face and threw another to the ground.

Gordon was arrested at the scene after 3 a.m. local time.

Gordon already faces a handful of charges after being arrested in New York's LaGuardia airport last month after allegedly punching his 10-year-old son.

According to TMZ Sports, he was charged with two counts of assault in the second degree, one count of criminal contempt, one count of assault in the third degree, one count of resisting arrest, one count of criminal contempt in the second degree, one count of endangering the welfare of a child and one count of attempted assault in the third degree.

A witness told the Port Authority Police Department that Gordon struck his son "multiple times" in the face before police got involved. He allegedly resisted arrest and injured two police officers in the struggle.

Gordon's son and both officers were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Hours after his release from that arrest, the 39-year-old was arrested again in Harlem in connection to a 2020 robbery. A woman said Gordon stole her phone and elbowed her in the eye.

Gordon spent 11 seasons in the NBA, including five with the Chicago Bulls after being drafted No. 3 overall in 2004. He last appeared for the Orlando Magic in 2014-15.