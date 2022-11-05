15-Year-Old Boy Becomes 2nd Arrest in Shooting of Commanders' Brian Robinson

AP Photo/Susan Walsh

A second juvenile has been arrested in connection with the shooting of Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson.

A 15-year-old male, who was 14 at the time of the offense, was arrested Friday and charged with assault with intent to rob while armed, according to a release from the Washington D.C. Metropolitan Police Department.

On Wednesday, a 17-year-old, who was 16 at the time, was arrested and charged with the same offense.

Though the release does not mention Robinson as the victim, Alicia Abelson of WTOP confirmed it was from the same case in the Aug. 28 attack. Robinson was shot twice in the leg and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the police report, the assailants fled the scene after firing a shot without taking any property.

Robinson was placed on injured reserve before returning to the field six weeks later. He made his season debut in Week 5 against the Tennessee Titans and has appeared in four games, totaling 175 rushing yards and a touchdown.

"I'm the king of adversity," he told reporters in October. "I've been dealt with so much adversity in my life."

The police said their investigation remains open.