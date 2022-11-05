Jason Kidd: Spencer Dinwiddie, Mavs to Discuss Ref Tony Brothers' Alleged Profanity

AP Photo/John Minchillo

Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd said the team will look into allegations made by point guard Spencer Dinwiddie against longtime NBA referee Tony Brothers during Friday night's game against the Toronto Raptors.

Dinwiddie alleged an unnamed teammate said Brothers called him a "b---h ass motherf--ker" while discussing a technical foul in the second quarter, per ESPN's Tim MacMahon.

"That's tough. I have to talk to Spencer," Kidd said. "When you look at Tony and what he's done in this league, he's well-liked and also one of the best that we have. We're going to see what happened here and talk to Spencer and find out exactly what happened. That's a sensitive topic. We'll see what happens."

Dinwiddie was called for a take foul with less than a minute left in the first half and protested the call to Brothers, saying he may have used a curse word but not in a derogatory manner toward the veteran ref, per MacMahon.

"Everybody's a competitor out there," Dinwiddie said. "I understand it's the heat of the moment. I've definitely said swear words, but like, if I was playing against somebody on the other team and they said that to my teammate, I would be like listen, 'Hey, I'm right here.' But because obviously [referees are in] positions of authority and whatnot, you can't necessarily ask for that address, so I'm just taking my fair stance and saying, 'Hey, look, if you feel that way, fine by me, just say it to my face, like any other grown man.' That's all I want. I'm not even mad at the language. Everybody has said things before when they are upset or feeling sensitive or hurt. That's fine. Just say it to my face."

The 29-year-old Los Angeles native also apologized to Brothers for the exchange and requested the fine money issued for technical fouls be rescinded in this case.

"I apologize to Tony Brothers for what seemed to keep him irate, which was a clap," Dinwiddie said. "He thought it was disrespectful. If you watch the games, and I know that's what refs are supposed to do, you see I clap to get the attention of my teammates, things of that nature, but it was nothing personal, so as a man, I would like to say I'm sorry first and foremost. And secondarily I would like to say, not only would I like my [fine] money back, but I would like to not be called a b---h ass motherf--ker to my teammates."

Dinwiddie finished the game, tallying 21 points, seven assists, two steals and a rebound in a team-high 38 minutes as part of the Mavs' 111-110 win over the Raptors.

Brothers was not made available for comment after the game despite a pool-reporter request, per MacMahon.

He's working his 29th season as an NBA official after starting his career in 1994. His accolades include refereeing 174 playoff games, including 15 in the NBA Finals.

Brothers is not scheduled to work any of Saturday's eight games.

Dinwiddie and the Mavs are back in action Monday night when they host the Brooklyn Nets at the American Airlines Center.