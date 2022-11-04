Josh Primo Facing Criminal Probe After Allegedly Exposing Himself to Spurs Employee

AP Photo/Darren Abate

Former San Antonio Spurs guard Josh Primo is the subject of a criminal investigation after allegedly exposing himself to a former team psychologist on multiple occasions.

According to Mike Vorkunov and Shams Charania of The Athletic, Primo is being investigated by the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, which serves the San Antonio metropolitan area.

The Spurs released Primo last week amid allegations from former team psychologist Dr. Hillary Cauthen that he exposed his genitals to her on nine occasions.

Per ESPN's Tim MacMahon, Cauthen filed a lawsuit against Primo and the Spurs, alleging that the organization ignored numerous reports of Primo exposing himself to her.

Cauthen, who was hired by the Spurs in April 2021, said that Primo first exposed himself to her in December 2021. She said she reported it to the Spurs in January 2022, but the organization did nothing, and Primo exposed himself several more times.

In August 2022, Cauthen's contract with the Spurs expired, and she was not signed to a new deal.

Primo's attorney, William J. Briggs II, called Cauthen's allegations "a complete fabrication, a gross embellishment or utter fantasy." Briggs also said Primo was unaware that his genitals were visible underneath his workout shorts, and that Cauthen never told Primo there was an issue.

Spurs CEO RC Buford added that the organization disagrees "with the accuracy of facts, details and timeline presented" in the lawsuit.

Cauthen's attorney, Tony Buzbee, said Primo's "conduct is well outside of the bounds of what is normal and acceptable," before adding that the Spurs were "egregious and absolutely unreasonable" in their handling of Cauthen's allegations.

In releasing Primo last week, the Spurs said in a statement that they were doing so in the "best interest of both the organization and Joshua."

Primo, 19, is a native of Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, who played his college basketball at Alabama before the Spurs selected him 12th overall in the 2021 NBA draft.

As a rookie last season, Primo appeared in 50 games and averaged 5.8 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists, while shooting 37.4 percent from the field.

Before his release, Primo played in four games this season, averaging 7.0 points, 4.5 assists and 3.3 rebounds. He seemed poised for a much bigger role in his second season, averaging 23.3 minutes per game, compared to 19.3 as a rookie.