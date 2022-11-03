X

    Hillary Cauthen Sues Josh Primo, Spurs; Says Primo Exposed Himself to Her 9 Times

    SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH - OCTOBER 11: Joshua Primo #11 of the San Antonio Spurs in action during a game against the Utah Jazz at Vivint Arena on October 11, 2022 in Salt Lake City, Utah. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
    Former San Antonio Spurs psychologist Hillary Cauthen will file a criminal complaint accusing Joshua Primo of exposing himself to her nine times beginning in December 2021, per Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic.

    Cauthen has also filed a lawsuit against both Primo and the Spurs.

    According to the lawsuit, Cauthen met with Spurs general manager Brian Wright last March to discuss her accusations against Primo, but "nothing was done about Primo's behavior," per Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News.

    Primo's attorney denied the allegations in a statement Thursday:

    Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

    Statement from Josh Primo’s attorney, William J. Briggs, II: <a href="https://t.co/V6IxRvoOLM">pic.twitter.com/V6IxRvoOLM</a>

    The Spurs waived Primo in October just four games into the 2022-23 season.

    In a statement after his release, Primo said he would focus on his mental health to help deal with previous trauma:

    Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

    Josh Primo statement to ESPN in the aftermath of his release from the Spurs tonight: <a href="https://t.co/H1n3k3IIcn">pic.twitter.com/H1n3k3IIcn</a>

    ESPN's Ramona Shelburne and Adrian Wojnarowski later reported the release stemmed from "multiple alleged instances of him exposing himself to women."

    Primo went unclaimed on waivers, although Wojnarowski reported several NBA teams have "significant interest" and will monitor the situation.

    The 19-year-old was the No. 12 overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft out of Alabama. He averaged 5.8 points and 2.3 rebounds per game in 50 appearances last season.

