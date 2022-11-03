Hillary Cauthen Sues Josh Primo, Spurs; Says Primo Exposed Himself to Her 9 Times

Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

Former San Antonio Spurs psychologist Hillary Cauthen will file a criminal complaint accusing Joshua Primo of exposing himself to her nine times beginning in December 2021, per Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic.

Cauthen has also filed a lawsuit against both Primo and the Spurs.

According to the lawsuit, Cauthen met with Spurs general manager Brian Wright last March to discuss her accusations against Primo, but "nothing was done about Primo's behavior," per Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News.

Primo's attorney denied the allegations in a statement Thursday:

The Spurs waived Primo in October just four games into the 2022-23 season.

In a statement after his release, Primo said he would focus on his mental health to help deal with previous trauma:

ESPN's Ramona Shelburne and Adrian Wojnarowski later reported the release stemmed from "multiple alleged instances of him exposing himself to women."

Primo went unclaimed on waivers, although Wojnarowski reported several NBA teams have "significant interest" and will monitor the situation.

The 19-year-old was the No. 12 overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft out of Alabama. He averaged 5.8 points and 2.3 rebounds per game in 50 appearances last season.