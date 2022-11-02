Report: Commanders Being Investigated by Feds Over Alleged Financial Improprieties

John McDonnell/The Washington Post via Getty Images

The Washington Commanders reportedly are the focus of a criminal investigation from the U.S. attorney's office in the Eastern District of Virginia.

Don Van Natta Jr. of ESPN reported Wednesday that the office opened the investigation following allegations the team "engaged in financial improprieties." The team is also under investigation by attorneys general in Virginia and Washington, D.C. for the same reason.

The House Committee on Oversight and Reform sent a letter to the Federal Trade Commission and different attorneys general in April alleging "deceptive business practices over the span of more than a decade, including withholding ticket revenue from visiting teams and refundable deposits from fans."

Some of the evidence came from the testimony of former team employees, with one telling Congress team owner Dan Snyder was aware the Commanders operated two financial books.

The practice was referred to as "juice" inside the team office with one book allegedly holding true financial records and the other featuring unreported ticket revenue that was presented to the NFL.

What's more, the team allegedly made recouping refundable deposit money unnecessarily cumbersome for season-ticket holders and shifted money generated by ticket sales to Commanders games to other events at FedEx Field in an effort to hide it from the NFL and revenue sharing practices.

Attorney John Brownlee is representing the team and released a statement saying the ESPN report consists of "falsehoods based solely on anonymous sources" and calling the allegations "simply untrue."

The statement also said the team has cooperated with investigators since the April letter and "has produced tens of thousands of records in response to the requests."

This is just the latest for the Commanders, who have faced a number of investigations into their workplace culture. As Van Natta noted, attorney Mary Jo White is currently investigating the team and an allegation that Snyder sexually assaulted a woman on his plane in 2009.

Washington previously hired attorney Beth Wilkinson in 2020 to review the workplace culture. The NFL eventually took over the investigation, which determined the team's workplace environment fostered sexual harassment, bullying and more misconduct.

While a written report was never released, Snyder was forced to give up control of day-to-day operations to his wife, Tanya, and the team was fined $10 million.

Van Natta, Seth Wickersham and Tisha Thompson reported last month that Snyder "will never accept" being forced to sell the team and remains "paranoid" that those around the league will break non-disclosure agreements and reveal additional information about him.

The report included allegations of blackmail with Snyder apparently gathering information to potentially "blow up" fellow team owners and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

Yet the Commanders released a statement Wednesday suggesting the team, or at least a portion of it, could be for sale. The announcement said the Snyders retained BofA Securities to "consider potential transactions."