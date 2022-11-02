Teenager Arrested in Shooting of Commanders' Brian Robinson; Charged with Assault

Teenager Arrested in Shooting of Commanders' Brian Robinson; Charged with AssaultNovember 2, 2022
The Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia has announced that a 17-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with an August 28 attempted robbery in which Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson was shot twice in his right leg during an attempted robbery.
The boy, who was 16 at the time of the shooting, was arrested and charged with assault with intent to rob while armed (gun).
MPD announces an arrest in an Assault With Intent to Rob while Armed (Gun) offense that occurred on 8/28/22, in the 1000 blk of H St, NE. <br><br>Thanks for all who assisted in making DC safer with this arrest!<br><br>Release: <a href="https://t.co/7ubF5D6xWD">https://t.co/7ubF5D6xWD</a><br><br>Video: <a href="https://t.co/v1l0gQtxA0">https://t.co/v1l0gQtxA0</a> <a href="https://t.co/rPD3ULyIKv">pic.twitter.com/rPD3ULyIKv</a>
The Metropolitan Police Department did not specifically mention Robinson by name, but Mike Garafolo of NFL Network confirmed that the arrest was in response to the attempted robbery of the first-year back.
Sources say the investigation is ongoing and we know there was more than one suspect. But the arrest is progress and was done with the help of the ATF, which assisted in the evidentiary process. An agent from the ATF will join MPD chief Robert J. Contee III at the presser.
From <a href="https://twitter.com/DCPoliceDept?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DCPoliceDept</a> on the arrest of a juvenile (16 at the time) in the shooting of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Commanders?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Commanders</a> RB Brian Robinson. A frustratingly sad story on so many levels, though thankfully and luckily Robinson is OK. <a href="https://t.co/IpMxV3YOpq">https://t.co/IpMxV3YOpq</a>
Per the news release, the shooting remains under investigation. Of note, the police are also seeking a second person of interest, who was captured on video.
Per Kayla Morton of CBS 17, the police department is offering a $10,000 reward for anyone with information regarding the second suspect.
Robinson suffered "non-life-threatening injuries," per a Commanders' statement updating his condition soon after the attempted robbery.
Remarkably, Robinson missed just four regular-season games before making his NFL debut on Oct. 9 against the Tennessee Titans. He has amassed 188 total yards and one touchdown through four games.