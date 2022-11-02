Teenager Arrested in Shooting of Commanders' Brian Robinson; Charged with Assault

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia has announced that a 17-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with an August 28 attempted robbery in which Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson was shot twice in his right leg during an attempted robbery.

The boy, who was 16 at the time of the shooting, was arrested and charged with assault with intent to rob while armed (gun).

The Metropolitan Police Department did not specifically mention Robinson by name, but Mike Garafolo of NFL Network confirmed that the arrest was in response to the attempted robbery of the first-year back.

Per the news release, the shooting remains under investigation. Of note, the police are also seeking a second person of interest, who was captured on video.

Per Kayla Morton of CBS 17, the police department is offering a $10,000 reward for anyone with information regarding the second suspect.

Robinson suffered "non-life-threatening injuries," per a Commanders' statement updating his condition soon after the attempted robbery.

Remarkably, Robinson missed just four regular-season games before making his NFL debut on Oct. 9 against the Tennessee Titans. He has amassed 188 total yards and one touchdown through four games.