Former NBA Guard Eric Bledsoe Won't Face Domestic Violence Charges After Arrest

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

Former NBA guard Eric Bledsoe was arrested for allegedly slapping his girlfriend on Oct. 26, but he will reportedly not face charges.

According to TMZ Sports, the Los Angeles County District Attorney declined to press charges "due to insufficient evidence."

Bledsoe was freed on bond after his arrest.

Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post noted he was initially charged with misdemeanor domestic violence.

TMZ previously reported his girlfriend posted a since-deleted picture on Instagram that showed a red mark on her face and included a caption that said, "No relationship like this is ever worth staying in. ... Domestic violence is real! …. Eric Bledsoe really is a monster."

She has since commented on one of Bledsoe's pictures on Instagram with the words "my baby."

Bledsoe entered the NBA in the 2010 draft and last played in a game during the 2021-22 campaign. He suited up for the Los Angeles Clippers, Phoenix Suns, Milwaukee Bucks and New Orleans Pelicans.

Emiliano Carchia of Sportando reported Thursday that Bledsoe was signing with the Shanghai Sharks of the Chinese Basketball Association.