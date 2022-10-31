X

    Former NBA Guard Eric Bledsoe Won't Face Domestic Violence Charges After Arrest

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVOctober 31, 2022

    LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 3: Eric Bledsoe #12 of the Los Angeles Clippers looks on during the game against the Los Angeles Lakers on February 3, 2022 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

    Former NBA guard Eric Bledsoe was arrested for allegedly slapping his girlfriend on Oct. 26, but he will reportedly not face charges.

    According to TMZ Sports, the Los Angeles County District Attorney declined to press charges "due to insufficient evidence."

    Bledsoe was freed on bond after his arrest.

    Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post noted he was initially charged with misdemeanor domestic violence.

    TMZ previously reported his girlfriend posted a since-deleted picture on Instagram that showed a red mark on her face and included a caption that said, "No relationship like this is ever worth staying in. ... Domestic violence is real! …. Eric Bledsoe really is a monster."

    She has since commented on one of Bledsoe's pictures on Instagram with the words "my baby."

    Bledsoe entered the NBA in the 2010 draft and last played in a game during the 2021-22 campaign. He suited up for the Los Angeles Clippers, Phoenix Suns, Milwaukee Bucks and New Orleans Pelicans.

    Emiliano Carchia of Sportando reported Thursday that Bledsoe was signing with the Shanghai Sharks of the Chinese Basketball Association.

