Bears' Draft Picks and Free Agency Cap Space After Roquan Smith Trade with Ravens

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

The Chicago Bears are stocking up on picks for the 2023 draft.

After trading veteran defensive end Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles last week and star linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday ahead of the Nov. 1 deadline, the Bears have accumulated an impressive amount of draft capital:

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.