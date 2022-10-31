X

    Bears' Draft Picks and Free Agency Cap Space After Roquan Smith Trade with Ravens

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVOctober 31, 2022

    FOXBOROUGH, MA - OCTOBER 24: Roquan Smith #58 of the Chicago Bears gives a speech in the team huddle prior to an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on October 24, 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)
    Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

    The Chicago Bears are stocking up on picks for the 2023 draft.

    After trading veteran defensive end Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles last week and star linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday ahead of the Nov. 1 deadline, the Bears have accumulated an impressive amount of draft capital:

    Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter

    Both picks are in 2023, so the Bears now have added three picks in return for Roquan Smith and Robert Quinn. <a href="https://t.co/NgkdUttaVK">https://t.co/NgkdUttaVK</a>

    Field Yates @FieldYates

    Bears 2023 draft picks:<br>1st round (own)<br>2nd round (own)<br>2nd round (Ravens)<br>3rd round (own)<br>4th round (own)<br>4th round (Eagles)<br>5th round (own)<br>5th round (Ravens)<br>7th round (own)<br><br>Plus over $100M in salary cap space to upgrade the roster.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.