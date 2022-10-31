Jim Harbaugh Expects Criminal Charges After Michigan, Michigan State Altercation

Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh said he expects criminal charges after police complete an investigation into an alleged attack by Michigan State players on U-M players after Saturday night's rivalry game.

"I don't accept any excuses," Harbaugh told reporters Monday in regards to questions about what led up to the altercation.

Spartans head coach Mel Tucker suspended four players Sunday—linebacker Tank Brown, cornerback Khary Crump, safety Angelo Grose and defensive end Zion Young—after reviewing what he called "disturbing electronic evidence" of the situation.

Video obtained by the Detroit News on Saturday showed a group of Michigan State players surrounding Michigan defensive back Ja'Den McBurrow. A source told the Detroit News that U-M defensive back Gemon Green was also part of the altercation.

"What happened after the game is completely unacceptable," Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel said. "This is not how we should interact after a game. This is not the way another team should grab a player and do what they did. It's completely and totally unacceptable. This is not what a rivalry should be about, not how it should be remembered. For that to happen is unacceptable."

Manuel added police are "addressing" the situation, and the school is leaving it in their hands.

Saturday's game took place at Michigan Stadium, home of the Wolverines. U-M scored a 29-7 win to remain undefeated at 8-0.

The postgame altercation has overshadowed the contest, however, and Harbaugh said Monday it seems like a "very, very open-and-shut" case.

"Right now, we have an ongoing police investigation. What happened in the tunnel was egregious," Harbaugh said. "It's sickening to watch the videos, the ones that are on social media right now, and also the ABC tunnel cam that's in a higher elevation and shows much more of what took place."

He added both U-M players involved suffered injuries and stated Green's status for Saturday's road game against Rutgers is uncertain.

"It's been a challenge. It's been traumatic," Harbaugh said. "But we're in it right now. So, we'll face the challenge head on and support our players in every way possible."

Michigan State, which stands at 3-5 after Saturday's loss, is also back in action Saturday, facing another road test against No. 14 Illinois.