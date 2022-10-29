Report: Josh Primo's Spurs Release Stemmed from Allegedly Exposing Himself to Women

Chris Covatta/NBAE via Getty Images

Former San Antonio Spurs guard Joshua Primo was unexpectedly released by the franchise on Friday, and we now have more details on the decision.

The Spurs opted to release the 19-year-old because he allegedly exposed himself to women on several occasions, according to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne and Adrian Wojnarowski.

Shelburne and Wojnarowski added:

"Many NBA teams remain intrigued with Primo's talent and potential, but are searching for a more complete understanding of the situation as they weigh the possibility of placing a claim to acquire Primo before he clears waivers and becomes a free agent Monday afternoon, sources said."

Primo recently had his $4.3 million third-year option for the 2023-24 campaign picked up by the Spurs before he was released.

The second-year guard was the youngest player selected in the 2021 NBA draft when the Spurs picked him 12th overall out of Alabama. He averaged 5.8 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 50 games (16 starts) during his rookie season.

Primo had also played in San Antonio's first four games of the 2022-23 campaign, averaging 7.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists off the bench. He was left out of the lineup in Wednesday's loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves and was released before Friday's win over the Chicago Bulls.

"It is our hope that, in the long run, this decision will serve the best interest of both the organization and Joshua," Spurs Sports and Entertainment CEO RC Buford said in a statement.

Shortly after being released, Primo released a statement to ESPN on the situation:

"I know that you all are surprised by today's announcement. I've been seeking help to deal with previous trauma I suffered and will now take this time to focus on my mental health treatment more fully. I hope to be able to discuss these issues in the future so I can help others who have suffered in a similar way. I appreciate privacy at this time."

The Spurs are 4-2 and are back in action against the Timberwolves on Sunday.