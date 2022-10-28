Dolphins' Xavien Howard Sued; Woman Alleges He Knowingly Gave Her STD

David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

A woman filed a lawsuit against Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard on Thursday in a Broward County Circuit Court accusing him of knowingly giving her genital herpes, according to Devoun Cetoute and Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald.

The woman says in her lawsuit that when the pair first met in 2018, Howard said he didn't have STDs and even showed her test results confirming as much. She said that he contracted herpes in 2019 but didn't inform her.

"With knowledge of his incurable sexually transmitted disease, and without disclosure, Defendant Howard continued to engage in unprotected sex with Plaintiff without informing her of same," the lawsuit read.

The woman tested positive for genital herpes in 2021 and says in the lawsuit that Howard is the only person who could have given it to her. She said that Howard ultimately apologized after initially denying he had the disease.

"Maaaaan I been told you I was sorry for giving it to you," Howard told her, according to the lawsuit. "But what can I do now? The damage is done. You keep bringing it up as if it gon change sumthin. Like yo ass can't move on."

She is seeking damages of more than $30,000 and has requested that the trial be heard in front of a jury.

Howard, 29, is in his seventh season with the Dolphins. The three-time Pro Bowler and one-time first-team All-Pro has registered 15 tackles and five passes defensed this season. He has 27 interceptions for his career.