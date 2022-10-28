Aaron Judge Appears to Unfollow Yankees on Instagram, Twitter Ahead of Free Agency

Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images

It appears star slugger Aaron Judge has unfollowed the New York Yankees on both Twitter and Instagram as he gears up to become an unrestricted free agent this winter.

Judge, who has spent his entire seven-year career in the Bronx, is expected to become one of Major League Baseball's highest-paid players ahead of the 2023 season after putting together an MVP-worthy 2022 campaign.

While he was relatively quiet in the postseason, posting just five hits in 36 at-bats, Judge had a phenomenal regular season, hitting .311 with 62 home runs—setting the American League single-season home run record—and 131 RBI to help the Yankees capture the AL East title.

While the Yankees know how important Judge is to their franchise, it's no surprise he's going to test free agency, especially after Pinstripes management low-balled him ahead of the 2022 campaign, offering him a seven-year, $213.5 million extension.

In addition, Yankees fans also booed Judge in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium, which surely doesn't make him feel great.

Judge had just one hit in 16 at-bats in the ALCS, but he's given a lot to the Yankees franchise since making his debut in 2016, and it was tough to see the fans booing him. Even Astros closer Ryan Pressly couldn't believe the fans booed him.

SNY's Andy Martino also reported Thursday that a number of Yankees players were "taken aback by the level of negativity hitting them" during the ALCS:

"More than one Yankee player has told his agent this week that playing at the stadium last weekend was an unusually brutal experience. It was hard for many teammates to believe that fans booed [Aaron] Judge. Even a difficult person and underperformer like Josh Donaldson was turned into a somewhat sympathetic figure internally by the force of the jeering."

It's unclear if Judge was one of the players, but as it stands, a return to the Bronx is very much up in the air.