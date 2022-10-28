Fan Arrested After Throwing Cup Toward Luka Dončić During Mavs vs. Nets Overtime

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Thursday's game between the Brooklyn Nets and Dallas Mavericks was brought to a halt after a fan threw a drink onto the court.

The fan appeared to be aiming for Mavericks star Luka Dončić.

According to ESPN's Tim Bontemps, the fan attempted to beat a hasty retreat but was stopped by arena security. The person was arrested by local authorities as well, per Bontemps.

Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd has now witnessed perhaps the two biggest drink-related incidents at an NBA game inside Barclays Center.

Then the coach of the Nets, Kidd famously instructed Tyshawn Taylor during a 2013 game to bump into him so he could theatrically drop his drink and cause a lengthy stoppage. The Hall of Fame point guard was handed a $50,000 fine.

The fan who made his presence felt Thursday night is now facing repercussions of his own.

It's unclear what charges he or she is facing.

A Boston Celtics fan was charged with assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon when he threw a water bottle at Nets star Kyrie Irving during the 2021 playoffs. He was also banned from TD Garden, the Celtics' home arena.