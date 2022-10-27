Bryson DeChambeau: I'm Still Part of LIV Golf Lawsuit vs. PGA Tour out of 'Principle'

Jonathan Ferrey/LIV Golf via Getty Images

Bryson DeChambeau will remain in LIV Golf's lawsuit against the PGA Tour because he believes he's owed a $1.75 million Player Impact Program bonus from the PGA Tour after only being paid half of the $3.5 million he said he should have earned for finishing fifth in 2021.

"It's not about the money; it's about the principle," he told ESPN's Mark Schlabach. "It's the way you deal with situations."

The PGA Tour's requirements for receiving the bonus were twofold: Participate in a PGA Tour event he hadn't played in across the previous four seasons, and participate in a charity event.

DeChambeau did the first at the Valero Texas Open in April. He said he attempted to fulfill the second requirement in May, but the PGA Tour said he wouldn't satisfy the requirement because he was no longer a PGA Tour member in "good standing."

While he didn't officially join LIV Golf until June, rumors had persisted since February that he was going to be one of the defectors.

"They said because you're not in good standing, we're not allowing you to do something to help out junior golf and junior golfers," DeChambeau told Schlabach. "To me, that's childish. It just shows where they stand emotionally. I respect and understand it, but when you've completed something and provided entertainment for them last year, that's the reason I'm in the lawsuit."

DeChambeau signed a contract with LIV Golf that reportedly is paying him more than $125 million.

He was one of 11 players suing the PGA Tour for attempting to monopolize the sport and discourage competition from other leagues like LIV Golf. The Saudi-backed league, which has been accused of being a sportswashing operation given Saudi Arabia's human rights violations, then joined the suit as a plaintiff.

Since then, eight players have removed themselves from the lawsuit, including Phil Mickelson. But DeChambeau remains.

"It's really been frustrating over the last six years that I've had to deal with [the PGA Tour]," he said. "It's consistently frustration after frustration of them not handling things correctly."