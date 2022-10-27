Former NBA Player Delonte West Arrested on Vehicle Trespassing, More Charges

Michael Mulvey for The Washington Post via Getty Images

Former NBA guard Delonte West was arrested on four charges in Fairfax County, Virginia, two weeks ago.

According to TMZ Sports, the Fairfax County Police Department said officers were called to a parking lot on Oct. 15 where West was allegedly found trespassing in a vehicle. West allegedly "became combative" and ran before he was tracked down and arrested.

West was charged with vehicle trespassing, entering a vehicle, fleeing from law enforcement and drunk in public. He was released from jail on Oct. 16.

No update was provided on any court dates for West.

West spent eight seasons in the NBA from 2004 to 2012, but the former Saint Joseph's standout fell on hard times after his basketball career ended.

ESPN's Tim MacMahon reported in September 2020 that West had been seen panhandling in Dallas, which led to Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban picking him up and helping him check into rehab.

It was later reported that West got a job working at a rehab center in Florida, but in October 2021 he was arrested after allegedly banging on the doors of a Florida police department while holding two open containers of alcohol.

Per TMZ, the 39-year-old West began working for a flooring company in June and even tried to get back into professional basketball earlier this year.

West took part in a tryout for the BIG3 three-on-three basketball league in his hometown of Washington, D.C. in March, but he was not signed.

He has not played organized professional basketball since 2015, when he was a member of the G League's Texas Legends. West also spent some time playing in China following an NBA career that saw him play for the Boston Celtics, Seattle SuperSonics, Cleveland Cavaliers and Mavs.

In 432 career NBA regular-season games, West averaged 9.7 points, 3.6 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 1.1 steals.