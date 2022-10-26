Jacob Runyan, Chase Cominsky Plead Not Guilty to Cheating Charges at Fishing Tourney

Andy Cross/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Jacob Runyan and Chase Cominsky, the two competitors accused of attempting to cheat in an Ohio fishing tournament, pleaded not guilty to several felony charges Wednesday.

The two men were charged earlier this month with felony cheating, attempted grand theft and possessing criminal tools, along with misdemeanor counts of unlawfully owning wild animals after allegedly stuffing walleye with lead weights and fillets at a Lake Erie fishing tournament in September.

If successful, Runyan and Cominsky would have won $28,760 in prizes.

Lake Erie Walleye Trail tournament director Jason Fischer suspected Runyan and Cominsky of cheating when their fish weighed significantly more than a typical walleye of their size. Fischer then cut the fish open, finding the weights and fillets stuffed inside.

"It would be like saying a five-foot-tall person weighs 500 pounds, but you look at him and he looks like an athlete," professional angler Ross Robertson told Vimal Patel of the New York Times. "These fish were so bulging."

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources confiscated the fish to launch a formal criminal investigation, and Runyan and Cominsky were disqualified from the event.

Neither man has issued a public comment on the matter. They were released Wednesday after each posting a $2,500 bond.