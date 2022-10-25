Antonio Brown Ordered to Pay $1.2M in Assault Case After Failing to Appear in Court

AP Photo/Adam Hunger

Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown has reportedly been court-ordered to pay Anton Tumanov $1.2 million after failing to show up for hearings in the lawsuit, according to TMZ Sports.

Per that report, "the jury found Brown liable for $407,000 for Tumanov's past and future medical expenses, as well as $793,000 for past and future pain and suffering."

In 2020, Brown assaulted Tumanov after a dispute with the moving company Tumanov worked for. Brown was hit with criminal charges, pleaded no contest and was sentenced to two years of probation for a felony burglary charge, another year on a battery charge and six months on a criminal mischief charge.

His probation was cut short after just one year, in June 2021, though Tumanov continued with his lawsuit against Brown.

In the lawsuit, Tumanov said Brown caused damage to his moving truck and caused him "severe bodily injuries" after the two had a disagreement over the payment for Tumanov's services.

Brown, 34, last played in an NFL game for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season. His career ended on a tumultuous note, as Brown stormed away from the sidelines mid-game after an argument with coaches, took off his pads and uniforms and waved to the crowd as he went to the locker room.

While Brown hasn't officially announced his retirement, it would appear his playing days are over.

In his career, Brown caught 928 passes for 12,291 yards and 83 touchdowns. He was a seven-time Pro Bowler.