Jake Paul Sued by Boxing Judge Glenn Feldman for Defamation over Fixing Allegations

Boxing judge Glenn Feldman joined the lawsuit filed against Jake Paul by Matchroom Boxing's Eddie Hearn after Paul alleged Matchroom paid a judge to fix a fight.

"[Paul's] statements have harmed Feldman's reputation in the public, impute the commission of a crime, and/or call into question Feldman's fitness to perform his work in his trade and profession," said Hearn's attorney, Frank Salzano, per ESPN's Marc Raimondi.

TMZ Sports also shared a statement from John Laudati, who's representing Feldman.

"My client has an unblemished record and impeccable reputation which he built over 30 years and Mr. Paul’s defamatory remarks have directly impacted and damaged my client’s reputation," he said. "As such, Mr. Feldman is seeking legal redress as a result."

