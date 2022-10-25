Brittney Griner to Begin 9-Year Prison Sentence After Russian Court Denies Appeal

KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images

WNBA star Brittney Griner will begin serving a nine-year prison sentence at a Russian penal colony after the appeal of her conviction on drug charges was denied by a Moscow court.

Ann M. Simmons of the Wall Street Journal reported the update Tuesday.

Griner has been detained in Russia for 250 days since she was arrested at an airport in February after Russian authorities said they found vape cartridges containing hash oil in her luggage. She was sentenced in early August following a guilty plea and subsequent trial.

