Former NFL TE Lance Kendricks Arrested, Charged with DUI

Former NFL tight end Lance Kendricks was arrested by police in Santa Monica, California, on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to TMZ Sports.

Authorities reportedly received a report of a Ford Bronco driving erratically Sunday morning. Officers caught up with the vehicle and discovered Kendricks, who they said was "passed out" and "appeared drunk" after waking up.

Per TMZ Sports, police said his blood alcohol level was more than double the legal limit of .08.

The 34-year-old subsequently posted his $5,000 bail and was released from custody.

Kendricks spent nine seasons in the NFL. He began his career with the St. Louis Rams and remained with the team for six years followed by spells with the Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Chargers. The 2011 second-round pick appeared in 137 games, catching 244 passes for 2,555 yards and 19 touchdowns.

The NFL suspended Kendricks for one game in 2019 in connection to a 2017 arrest for marijuana possession. He pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor charge and received six months of probation.