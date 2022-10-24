Ukraine's Top Club Calls for Iran's World Cup Removal over Alleged Support of Russia

Amir kheirkhah ATPImages/Getty Images

Shakhtar Donetsk CEO Sergei Palkin wants FIFA to ban Iran from the 2022 World Cup because of its alleged military support of Russia against Ukraine.

Palkin said in a statement:

"Shakhtar Football Club calls on FIFA and the entire international community to immediately ban Iran's national team from playing at the World Cup for the country's direct participation in terrorist attacks on Ukrainians.

"This will be a fair decision that should draw the attention of the whole world to a regime that kills its best people and helps kill Ukrainians."

Palkin argued Ukraine should take Iran's place after the national team "proved that it is worthy of participation in the World Cup."

Shakhtar Donetsk is the most prominent club in the Ukrainian Premier League, winning the title last season while representing the nation in the UEFA Champions League this year.

FIFA indefinitely suspended Russia from World Cup qualifying in February after its attack on Ukraine. Belarus also received sanctions after its government's assistance to Russia.

Iran now appears to be involved in the attacks. The United States says Iranian troops were "directly engaged on the ground" in Crimea.

There have also been calls from within Iran to suspend the team from the World Cup amid protests over women's rights.

"Iran is brutally killing and torturing protestors and is oppressing women by criminalizing watching football or showing a few strands of hair," Sardar Pashaei, the executive manager of the United for Navid campaign, told CNN. "FIFA's silence is an endorsement of these human rights violations."

The Iran men's national team is set to compete at the World Cup in less than a month in Group B alongside the United States, England and Wales.

Ukraine had an opportunity to qualify for this group but suffered a 1-0 loss to Wales in the final playoff match in June. The qualifying match had been postponed three months to accommodate Ukraine.

If Iran is suspended, another Asian confederation team could get consideration to take its place. The United Arab Emirates lost to Australia in the final playoff in qualifying.