    Astros Fan Jose Alvarado Arrested After Running on Field, Hugging Jose Altuve

    Adam WellsOctober 21, 2022

    HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 20: Jose Altuve #27 of the Houston Astros grounds out against the New York Yankees during the first inning in game two of the American League Championship Series at Minute Maid Park on October 20, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
    Tom Pennington/Getty Images

    A Houston Astros fan who ran onto the field and hugged Jose Altuve during Game 2 of the American League Championship Series has been arrested.

    A spokesperson for the Houston Police Department told TMZ Sports that Jose Alvarado was booked on a misdemeanor criminal trespass charge.

    Alvarado jumped over the railing in the ninth inning of Houston's 3-2 win over the New York Yankees. He was able to get a quick moment with Altuve before security finally got to him.

