Astros Fan Jose Alvarado Arrested After Running on Field, Hugging Jose Altuve

A Houston Astros fan who ran onto the field and hugged Jose Altuve during Game 2 of the American League Championship Series has been arrested.

A spokesperson for the Houston Police Department told TMZ Sports that Jose Alvarado was booked on a misdemeanor criminal trespass charge.

Alvarado jumped over the railing in the ninth inning of Houston's 3-2 win over the New York Yankees. He was able to get a quick moment with Altuve before security finally got to him.

