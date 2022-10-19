Eastern Michigan SF Emoni Bates Pleads Down to Misdemeanor Charge

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Eastern Michigan forward Emoni Bates released a statement following a resolution to his legal issues on Wednesday:

Bates pleaded down to a misdemeanor charge of attempting to transport a loaded firearm in a vehicle, according to Anna Liz Nichols of the Detroit News.

He was originally arrested on Sept. 18 and charged with two felonies of carrying a concealed weapon and altering identification marks on a firearm. The felony charges were dismissed last week as part of a plea agreement, per Jeff Borzello and Pete Thamel of ESPN.

After being suspended by the university pending resolution of the felony charges, Bates was reinstated.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out ourB/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.