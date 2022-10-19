Alabama WR Jermaine Burton Accused of Hitting Female Fan in Head After Tennessee Loss

AP Photo/Vasha Hunt

Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton allegedly struck a female Tennessee fan following the Crimson Tide's 52-49 loss to the Volunteers last Saturday.

According to TMZ Sports, Emily Isaacs shared a video on social media in which she said Burton "[smacked] me in the head."

Another fan uploaded a similar clip:

Knoxville, Tennessee, police did not provide comment to TMZ Sports on the matter before the outlet published the story. Alabama head coach Nick Saban acknowledged the incident when speaking to reporters, saying the school was "currently working to gather more information.”

Chase McGrath connected on the game-winning field goal as time expired, and Tennessee fans almost immediately flooded onto the field at Neyland Stadium.

The frenzied celebration was understandable.

The Tide had gotten the better of the Vols for 15 straight years, and their dominance illustrated the massive gulf that had grown between the two programs. Not only did Tennessee finally break that streak, but the outcome raised further hopes that Josh Heupel's 6-0 squad is on a course for the College Football Playoff.

Still, there's a reason rushing on the field is frowned upon by conference administrators, with the SEC levying a $100,000 fine against Tennessee in the aftermath.

Players from the opposing team often have little time to exit the field before field-storming begins, and ensuring they have a safe, unimpeded path to the tunnel is almost impossible.

That doesn't excuse violence from either fans or players, but situations like these are likely part of administrators' concerns about fans being on the field.

Junior wideout Burton is in his first year at Alabama after transferring from Georgia. Through seven games, he has caught 18 passes for 266 yards and three touchdowns.