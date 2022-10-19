Hornets' James Bouknight Appears to be Holding Gun in Photograph from DWI Arrest

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Charlotte Hornets guard James Bouknight appeared to have a handgun in his lap when he was arrested for driving while intoxicated on Sunday.

In a photo of the arrest obtained by TMZ Sports, Bouknight is seen passed out in his car seemingly holding a Glock handgun in his lap before officers arrested him.

According to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police report obtained by Kallie Cox and Roderick Boone of the Charlotte Observer, the 22-year-old Bouknight was found in his vehicle around 1 a.m. local time on Sunday in a parking garage.

"Police radio communications, obtained from Broadcastify, indicate first responders from Medic, Charlotte Fire and CMPD attempted to rouse Bouknight and have him open the locked car," Cox and Boone wrote.

Officers found Bouknight was the owner of the car and had a pending concealed carry permit when they ran the tags and information on the vehicle.

Cox and Boone noted North Carolina has an open carry policy "in cases where the gun is considered legal and the person is not banned from having a firearm."

Bouknight was released from custody after posting a $2,500 bond. He hasn't been charged with any crime related to carrying a weapon.

The University of Connecticut alum has been cited for traffic violations three times within the past year, including speeding and reckless driving charges in November 2021 and February. He has court appearances scheduled throughout the rest of this year for those offenses.

"We are aware of the incident involving James Bouknight and are in the process of gathering additional information," the Hornets said in a statement released Monday. "We will have no further comment at this time."

Bouknight was the No. 11 overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft by the Hornets. He appeared in 31 games off the bench as a rookie.