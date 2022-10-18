Eagles LB Kyzir White Sued; Accused of Causing Serious Car Crash in September 2021

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles starting linebacker Kyzir White is being sued for allegedly causing a serious car crash in Los Angeles in 2021, according to TMZ Sports.

Christopher Merced, who filed the suit on Tuesday, alleges that White crashed into his 2019 Chevrolet Silverado on Interstate 105 on Sept. 3, 2021. Merced's lawsuit states that traffic had stopped before White, who apparently didn't see the traffic, merged into his lane while driving over 40 mph and collided with him.

Merced said White "did not make any effort to slow down or stop," adding that he believes White was either distracted or impaired. Merced said he suffered serious and permanent injuries because of the crash and he is suing for unspecified damages.

White, who is in his first year in Philadelphia after playing his first four NFL seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers, was previously stopped in Orange County, California in 2020 for misdemeanor reckless driving after allegedly speeding at 100 mph and committing an "unsafe turn or lane change" infraction.

White has appeared in all six games for the Eagles with three starts, and he ranks second on the team with 37 total tackles.