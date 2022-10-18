Arizona Couple Indicted on Felony Conspiracy Charges; Tried to Extort Georgia Tech

Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Ronald Bell and Jennifer Pendley, a couple from Arizona, have been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of conspiracy to transmit a threat interstate, conspiracy to extort property from another and attempted extortion involving Georgia Tech.

Per ESPN's Mark Schlabach, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Georgia alleges Bell and Pendley attempted to extort money from the school in a plan that involved falsely accusing Georgia Tech men's basketball coach Josh Pastner of sexual assault.

United States attorney Ryan K. Buchanan issued a statement about the indictment, via Schlabach:

"The defendants are alleged to have falsely accused Georgia Tech's coach of sexual assault. They then demanded a large payment in exchange for a retraction of the claim. The Federal Bureau of Investigation and our other federal law enforcement partners are especially proficient in exposing false allegations designed to extort money. Individuals who attempt to perpetrate such criminal schemes at the expense of law-abiding citizens will be caught and prosecuted."

