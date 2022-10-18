Judge Rules Plaintiff in New Deshaun Watson Lawsuit Must Include Her Name to Proceed

Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

A judge ruled Monday that the plaintiff who filed the most recent civil lawsuit against Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson must include her name in the suit for it to proceed.

According to Sarah Barshop of ESPN, Judge Rabeea Sultan Collier made the ruling as part of an emergency hearing held in the 113th District Court in Harris County (Texas). The lawsuit was filed under Jane Doe.

Peggy Gallek, Ed Gallek and Jordan Unger of Fox8.com reported last week that the suit was filed Thursday in regards to a December 2020 encounter in which a woman said Watson "pressured her into a sex act when she met him to give him a massage."

Between March 2021 and June 2022, attorney Tony Buzbee represented women who filed 24 lawsuits—23 of which have since been settled—against Watson accusing him of sexual misconduct or sexual assault during massage therapy appointments, however, the latest suit was filed by two other lawyers and not connected to the previous ones.

Barshop explained 22 other women who filed lawsuits against the Clemson product were ordered by two judges to change their petitions to include their names in April 2021.

Attorney Anissah Nguyen said the latest plaintiff "has been struggling with everything. It's taken her some time to come forward. She's doing it for herself and other women who have been victimized by Deshaun Watson."

Attorney Michelle Kornblith was concerned about her client's name becoming public even if she was fine with providing it to the defendant.

"We actually have no problem letting them know who our plaintiff is but we would request either a confidentiality order or a protection order," Kornblith said. "We're already getting hate emails and mail from the minute this was filed and we're concerned for her safety. And like I said, we have no problem telling him who the plaintiff is, so long as we know she'll be safe."

Two separate grand juries previously declined to pursue criminal charges against Watson, whom the Browns acquired via trade from the Houston Texans and then signed to a fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million contract extension.

While there were no criminal charges, the NFL and NFL Players Association reached a settlement for an 11-game suspension, $5 million fine and mandatory treatment programs as punishment for violating the league's personal conduct policy.

"Watson's status remains unchanged," NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy said Friday. "We will monitor developments in the newly-filed litigation; and any conduct that warrants further investigation or possible additional sanctions would be addressed within the Personal Conduct Policy."