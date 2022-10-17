Ronnie2K Says Some Players Have Offered Bribes for Higher NBA2K Ratings

Casey Sykes/Fan Controlled Football/Getty Images

NBA2K digital marketing director Ronnie Singh, also known as Ronnie2k, appeared on ESPN's NBA Today on Monday and said some NBA players really, really want to improve their ranking in the stalwart basketball video game.

"We've had some bribing along the way," he said. "I've been offered some, like, grail shoes. I've been offered a variety of things. Here's the thing: Stop offering me anything. You know how you can get your rating better? Play better."

It doesn't come as a huge surprise—players being angry at their NBA2K rating in the yearly release of the game has become something of a tradition.

Athletes are competitive to a different degree than the average person, and they use any and all perceived slights as motivation, so being upset over a few rankings points is par for the course.

Still, going so far as to try to bribe your way to a better rating is taking things to the next level.