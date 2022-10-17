X

    Ronnie2K Says Some Players Have Offered Bribes for Higher NBA2K Ratings

    NBA2K digital marketing director Ronnie Singh, also known as Ronnie2k, appeared on ESPN's NBA Today on Monday and said some NBA players really, really want to improve their ranking in the stalwart basketball video game.

    "We've had some bribing along the way," he said. "I've been offered some, like, grail shoes. I've been offered a variety of things. Here's the thing: Stop offering me anything. You know how you can get your rating better? Play better."

    It doesn't come as a huge surprise—players being angry at their NBA2K rating in the yearly release of the game has become something of a tradition.

    Kevin Durant @KDTrey5

    Aye <a href="https://twitter.com/Ronnie2K?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Ronnie2K</a> I’m gonna need an explanation on why I’m not a 99? This has become laughable <a href="https://t.co/oySQUtcDP2">https://t.co/oySQUtcDP2</a>

    Warriors on NBCS @NBCSWarriors

    Klay is livid about his 3-point shooting rating in NBA 2K23 😬<br><br>[via <a href="https://twitter.com/KlayThompson?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@KlayThompson</a>] <a href="https://t.co/KLwPsLLP8b">pic.twitter.com/KLwPsLLP8b</a>

    Devin Cannady @devin_cannady3

    I love the 2k Community, once this game drops we’re about to be active!<br><br>But fr, this season I’m really on the road to a 72, these engineers really did me foul with 67 again smh come on fellas

    Trae Young @TheTraeYoung

    😂😂😂 feel like we do this every year… y’all ever gonna get it right?!🤔😂 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CantPlayItYet?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CantPlayItYet</a> 💆🏽💯 😂😂😂 <a href="https://t.co/kXbQZ4V8dq">https://t.co/kXbQZ4V8dq</a>

    Athletes are competitive to a different degree than the average person, and they use any and all perceived slights as motivation, so being upset over a few rankings points is par for the course.

    Still, going so far as to try to bribe your way to a better rating is taking things to the next level.

