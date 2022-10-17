Hornets' James Bouknight Arrested for DWI After 3rd Traffic Stop Since February

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Charlotte Hornets guard James Bouknight was arrested at 2 a.m. Sunday morning and charged with driving while impaired in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina, according to Kallie Cox and Roderick Boone of the Charlotte Observer.

The 22-year-old was given a $2,500 bond.

"We are aware of the incident involving James Bouknight and are in the process of gathering additional information," the Hornets said in a statement. "We will have no further comment at this time."

Bouknight already had multiple moving violations on his record, including two other pending charges in Mecklenburg County with court dates set for December.

He was cited for speeding and reckless driving last Wednesday after reportedly driving 92 miles per hour in a 50 mph zone. In February, he was ticketed for reckless driving. There was a third case but the charges were dismissed.

Last November, Bouknight was cited for driving 107 mph in a 65 mph zone in Cabarrus County, leading to charges of speeding and reckless driving. He is expected to appear in court later this month.

Bouknight also allegedly fled a car accident while he was at the University of Connecticut in 2019, with the police officer saying he smelled like alcohol at the time.

The 2021 No. 11 overall draft pick is heading into his second year with the Hornets after averaging 4.6 points in 31 games last season.