Manchester United's Mason Greenwood Arrested, Charged with Attempted Rape, Assault

Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood was arrested on Saturday after allegedly breaching bail conditions. Later in the day, it was announced he has been charged with three offences.

Per a statement from the Crown Prosecution Service, Greenwood has been charged with attempted rape, engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Greater Manchester Police announced Greenwood had been arrested on Saturday morning following an allegation he breached his bail condition stemming from an arrest earlier this year.

"Enquiries are ongoing at this time," the spokesman added.

Per Gareth Davies of The Telegraph, Greenwood was originally arrested on Jan. 30 on suspicion of rape and assault stemming from allegations made by a woman.

The woman posted a series of photographs on social media that appeared to show her with injuries, including bruising on her legs and arms and a bloody lip. Audio recordings were also posted online where the voice of a woman can be heard telling a man called Mason that she doesn't want to have sex with him.

"When the woman says 'I don't want to have sex,' the man says he 'doesn't care' and, when told to stop again, he says: 'I asked you politely, and you wouldn't do it, so what else do you want me to do?'" Davies wrote. "He can then be heard saying: 'Push me again one more time and watch what happens to you.'"

Greenwood was further arrested on Feb. 1 on suspicion of sexual assault and making threats to kill. He was released on bail the following day. His bail has been extended twice, most recently in June.

According to the Crown Prosecution Service, Greenwood will have a court appearance on Monday at Greater Manchester magistrates' court.

Manchester United suspended Greenwood following his January arrest. His last appearance for the club was a Jan. 22 Premier League match against West Ham.