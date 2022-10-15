Former Suns Ticket Manager Jeffrey Marcussen to Serve 1 Year in Jail for Fraud, Theft

Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images

Former Phoenix Suns ticket manager Jeffrey Marcussen was sentenced to one year in jail and three years probation after being found guilty of selling some of the team's tickets through a third-party outlet without approval from the franchise, per ESPN's Baxter Holmes.

In a statement to ESPN, Marcussen said:

"I would like to apologize to the Phoenix Suns and all of my former colleagues within the organization that I worked with for over 20 years. I cherished my time with the Phoenix Suns and worked with several amazing people. Because of that, it was important for me to make full restitution to the organization as soon as possible. I would also like to apologize to my family and friends. I appreciate all of their love and support. I would not have been able to get through this without them."

Marcussen, who worked for the Suns from 2004-2019, sold more than 2,800 Suns tickets through StubHub, a platform the club is not affiliated with, from 2017-19. He was indicted on four felonies in September 2020 and found guilty of felony fraud and theft charges.

The 45-year-old plead guilty and admitted to prosecutors that he sold the tickets on StubHub. He agreed to pay $458,218 to the Suns in restitution.

Marcussen's jail sentence is expected to begin Dec. 1.