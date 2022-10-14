Saints' Alvin Kamara Facing $10M Civil Lawsuit over Alleged Assault and Battery

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara is facing a civil lawsuit for allegedly assaulting a man in Las Vegas during Pro Bowl weekend in February.

According to 8NewsNow, the lawsuit was filed by Darrell Greene Jr. in Louisiana on Friday.

Greene said that Kamara punched him multiple times, causing him to suffer "'severe' injuries to his neck, back, shoulder, knees and face," per Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio.

Greene's attorney is Tony Buzbee, who represented 25 women who filed civil lawsuits against Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson accusing him of sexual assault or misconduct during massage therapy sessions.

Greene's suit states he is seeking $5 million in compensatory damages and at least $5 million in punitive damages from Kamara.

Kamara was arrested in Las Vegas after taking part in the Pro Bowl on Feb. 6, one day after the alleged assault took place.

Following his arrest, Kamara was charged with battery resulting in substantial bodily harm, meaning he is now facing a civil suit in addition to criminal charges.

Hearings for Kamara's criminal case have been postponed multiple times. Most recently, the hearing was delayed for another month in late September.

The 27-year-old Kamara is in the midst of his sixth NFL season, all of which have been spent with the Saints. The five-time Pro Bowler and 2017 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year has rushed for 203 yards and no touchdowns, while also catching 11 passes for 110 yards in three games this season.