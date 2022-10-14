Browns' Deshaun Watson Facing New Lawsuit, Allegedly Pressured Massage Therapist

Nick Cammett/Getty Images

Another woman has filed a civil lawsuit against Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, accusing him of pressuring her into performing a sexual act while she was giving him a massage, according to Peggy Gallek, Ed Gallek and Jordan Unger of Fox8.com.

The lawsuit is not connected to the other 24 lawsuits that were filed against Watson previously, 23 of which were settled.

