X

    Browns' Deshaun Watson Facing New Lawsuit, Allegedly Pressured Massage Therapist

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVOctober 14, 2022

    CLEVELAND, OH - AUGUST 27: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to a preseason game against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)
    Nick Cammett/Getty Images

    Another woman has filed a civil lawsuit against Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, accusing him of pressuring her into performing a sexual act while she was giving him a massage, according to Peggy Gallek, Ed Gallek and Jordan Unger of Fox8.com.

    The lawsuit is not connected to the other 24 lawsuits that were filed against Watson previously, 23 of which were settled.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.