Former NBA Player Ben Gordon Arrested, Charged in Connection with 2020 Robbery

Former NBA guard Ben Gordon was arrested Wednesday in connection with a 2020 robbery, according to Elizabeth Keogh of the New York Daily News.

Police allege Gordon got into an argument with a woman in Harlem, New York, on March 12, 2020. In addition to allegedly stealing the woman's phone, she told police he elbowed her in the eye.

Gordon has been charged with robbery.

This comes after the New York Post's Larry Celona and Allie Griffin reported Tuesday the 39-year-old was arrested at LaGuardia Airport for allegedly striking his 10-year-old son. TMZ Sports spoke with a witness who said he used a closed fist. In addition, he was reportedly subject to an existing restraining order.

Per Keogh, Gordon was charged with violating the order of protection, assault and resisting arrest. He was released Wednesday before getting placed into custody again for the alleged robbery.

The 6'3" guard began his NBA career with the Chicago Bulls in 2004. He spent five years with the team and also played for the Detroit Pistons, Charlotte Bobcats and Orlando Magic across an 11-season run.