Report: Daniel Snyder Offered Sexual Assault Accuser at Least $1M Not to Talk to NFL

Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder reportedly offered a seven-figure payment to a woman last year in an attempt to prevent her from speaking with NFL investigators about sexual assault allegations she made against him.

According to ESPN's Don Van Natta Jr., Seth Wickersham and Tisha Thompson, the woman's lawyer, Brendan Sullivan Jr., said Snyder's attorneys offered his client a "substantial sum" of money in the seven figures in exchange for confidentiality.

The woman "flatly rejected" the offer and subsequently spoke to U.S. Attorney Mary Jo White, who is conducting an investigation into Snyder and the Commanders on behalf of the NFL.

In December 2020, Will Hobson, Beth Reinhard and Liz Clarke of the Washington Post reported the woman said Snyder sexually assaulted her in 2009, which led to Snyder paying her $1.6 million to remain silent.

Snyder described the woman's allegations as "meritless" and said the settlement was paid based on advice from an insurance company.

Snyder's lawyers said an investigation found "the alleged incident never occurred," which Snyder echoed while under oath in front of the House Oversight Committee.

Despite Snyder's denials, a former Commanders executive told ESPN that it could be "the tipping point" in Snyder's ownership of the team if details of the allegations against him are made public.

At the same time, NFL ownership sources said some owners are worried that could set off a chain reaction and cause similar investigations to be launched against them. Also, a sports executive and friend of NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said there are "31 guys who are petrified" in reference to the NFL owners.

In addition to the woman who levied allegations against Snyder in 2009, former Commanders cheerleader and marketing manager Tiffani Johnston said during a congressional roundtable in February that Snyder touched her thigh under the table at a team dinner and tried to guide her toward his limo afterward.

Following an investigation into allegations that Snyder and others promoted a toxic workplace culture within the Commanders organization, the team was fined $10 million by the NFL in July 2021.

The league also ordered that Snyder hand over day-to-day operations of the Commanders to his wife, Tanya Snyder, "for at least the next several months."

After Johnston's allegations became public, the NFL announced that White would conduct the latest investigation, for which she reportedly spoke to the woman who accused Snyder of sexually assaulting her on his plane.

Snyder had been away from the team publicly since then until two weeks ago, when he was spotted on the field at the Dallas Cowboys' AT&T Stadium prior to a game between the Commanders and Cowboys.