Jacob Runyan, Chase Cominski Indicted After Allegedly Cheating in Fishing Tournament

Zou Zheng/Xinhua via Getty Images

Two fishermen were indicted on multiple felony counts after allegedly attempting to cheat to win an Ohio fishing tournament last month.

Mark Gillispie of the Associated Press reported Jacob Runyan and Chase Cominski were charged with felony cheating, attempted grand theft and possessing criminal tools, along with misdemeanor counts of unlawfully owning wild animals after allegedly stuffing fish with lead weights and fillets in an attempt to win the event and take home $28,760 in prizes.

The attempt to defraud the tournament came to light when Lake Erie Walleye Trail tournament director Jason Fischer cut open the fish caught by Runyan and Cominski on suspicion of cheating. Fischer said the walleye presented to tournament officials weighed more than a typical fish of that size.

"It would be like saying a five-foot-tall person weighs 500 pounds, but you look at him and he looks like an athlete," professional angler Ross Robertson told Vimal Patel of the New York Times. "These fish were so bulging."

The anglers were disqualified from the tournament, and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources confiscated the fish as criminal evidence.

Neither Runyan nor Cominski have commented on the allegations or charges.