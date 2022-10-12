X

    Raiders' Davante Adams Charged with Misdemeanor Assault After Pushing Photographer

    Erin WalshOctober 12, 2022

    KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - OCTOBER 10: Davante Adams #17 of the Las Vegas Raiders warms up prior to the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on October 10, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jason Hanna/Getty Images)
    Jason Hanna/Getty Images

    Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams has been charged with misdemeanor assault after pushing a photographer to the ground following the team's 30-29 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday.

    Kansas City police announced the charge Wednesday, per Josh Dubow of the Associated Press.

    As Adams was walking off the field following Monday's loss, he pushed the photographer to the ground before proceeding to the tunnel on his way to the Las Vegas locker room.

    SportsCenter @SportsCenter

    Davante Adams was visibly upset after the Raiders’ loss to the Chiefs. <a href="https://t.co/XW2fmx6adJ">pic.twitter.com/XW2fmx6adJ</a>

    The photographer was transported to the hospital to be treated for whiplash, a headache and possibly a minor concussion, according to TMZ Sports.

    After the game, Adams issued an apology to the photographer while speaking with reporters, per ESPN's Paul Gutierrez:

    "I want to apologize to the guy, there was some guy running off the field, and he ran, like jumped in front of me coming off the field and I bumped into him, kind of pushed him, and he ended up on the ground. So I wanted to say sorry to him for that because that was just frustration mixed with him literally just running in from of me. I shouldn't have responded that way, but that's how I initially responded. So, I want to apologize to him for that."

    The star receiver also issued a similar apology on social media:

    Davante Adams @tae15adams

    Sorry to the guy I pushed over after the game. Obviously very frustrated at the way the game ended and when he ran infront of me as I exited that was my reaction and I felt horrible immediately. Thats not me..MY APOLOGIES man hope you see this.

    Adams is facing a possible fine and/or suspension from the NFL, which is still reviewing the incident, according to the Associated Press.

    The 29-year-old caught three passes for 124 yards and two touchdowns in Monday's loss to the Chiefs. The Raiders are now 1-4 on the season and have dug themselves into quite a hole in the AFC West.

    Adams has been the Raiders' best receiver this season, catching 29 passes for 414 yards and five touchdowns in five games. If he is suspended, more pressure will be placed on receivers Hunter Renfrow and Mack Hollins. Albert Wilson and Keelan Cole will also likely see more playing time.

    The Raiders are entering their bye week but will return to action on Oct. 23 against the Houston Texans.

