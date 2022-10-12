Indianapolis HS Volleyball Team Subjected to Racist Gestures from Opposing Player

Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Volleyball players from Pike High School in Indianapolis allege they were subjected to racist taunts from an opposing player, according to the Indianapolis Star's Kyle Neddenriep and Brian Haenchen.

"A video from the match Saturday obtained by IndyStar appears to show a New Palestine player scratching or beating her chest after a timeout and on the court with her teammates before play restarted," Neddenriep and Haenchen reported.

Pike athletic director Kendra Champion-McAloon provided a statement.

"I don’t want to go into a lot of details, but one of our players made a report and we’ve been in contact with New Palestine and were told that they are investigating and taking it seriously," she said.

According to the report, a Pike player who was serving as a line judge left the court after seeing the Palestine player's gestures.

New Palestine athletic director Al Cooper and principal Jim Voelz told the Indianapolis Star the player in question has been disciplined based on what's outlined in the school's code of conduct.

The Indiana High School Athletic Association confirmed to Neddenriep and Haenchen it was "aware of the incident" and "believe that appropriate disciplinary action and proactive measures to correct unacceptable behavior are underway."

Monkey chants are particularly prominent in world soccer and almost universally considered a form of racist abuse. In March, officials from Buchanan High School in California said a Black player was the target of monkey chants in a state championship soccer match.