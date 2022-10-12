Former NBA Player Ben Gordon Facing Criminal Charges After Allegedly Punching Son

Chris Elise/NBAE via Getty Images

Former NBA guard Ben Gordon is facing a number of criminal charges and potentially significant prison time after allegedly punching his 10-year-old son multiple times.

According to TMZ Sports, Gordon was charged Tuesday with two counts of assault in the second degree, one count of criminal contempt, one count of assault in the third degree, one count of resisting arrest, one count of criminal contempt in the second degree, one count of endangering the welfare of a child and one count of attempted assault in the third degree.

The incident happened at a New York City airport, and an American Airlines employee said they witnessed Gordon strike his son "multiple times."

The 39-year-old was taken into custody Monday and is due back in court later this month after he was arraigned in the Queens (NY) Criminal Court.

Law enforcement said Gordon fought their efforts to place him in handcuffs, resulting in injuries to two officers. They were each hospitalized, with one saying they suffered a knee injury and another saying they suffered arm and wrist injuries.

Gordon's son was also hospitalized, and TMZ said it could not confirm if he had suffered injuries..

This is not the first legal issue for Gordon, who was arrested on robbery and assault charges in 2017. He was also prohibited from taking his son out of state due to a restraining order put in place in 2018.

Gordon was the No. 3 overall pick of the 2004 NBA draft and played 11 seasons in the NBA for the Chicago Bulls, Detroit Pistons, Charlotte Hornets and Orlando Magic.