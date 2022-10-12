Bodybuilder Ian Baunach Arraigned on Murder Charges for Ex-Wife Katie's Death

Bing Guan/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Ian Christopher Baunach, a bodybuilder and former Marine, has been charged with the murder of ex-wife Katie Baunach, per TMZ Sports.

The 43-year-old is accused of incinerating her body in a backyard after detectives found human remains in a burn pile, including a jaw bone, near a 50-gallon barrel.

He also faces 12 charges of possession of controlled substances without a prescription after a search of his home found a large number of steroids, which he admitted belonged to him, per Paul Dolan of WINK News.

Additionally, the police found an AR-15 upper receiver and 13 silencers, a Glock Model 27 .40 caliber pistol during the four-day search.

Katie went missing on Sept. 29, when a friend said she was going to Ian's house to pick up her belongings and never returned. She had previously filed for a restraining order accusing him of abusing one of their children.

Police also saw her car parked in the driveway when visiting Ian's home on Sept. 30.

Ian Baunach pled not guilty to the murder charge, only admitting the two got in an argument about another woman, per TMZ. He is being held in Hendry County Jail with no bond.