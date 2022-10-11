X

    Report: Former NBA Player Ben Gordon Arrested for Allegedly Striking 10-Year-Old Son

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVOctober 11, 2022

    ORLANDO, FL - MARCH 1: Ben Gordon #7 of the Orlando Magic warms up before the game against the Charlotte Hornets on March 1, 2015 at Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2014 NBAE (Photo by Fernando Medina/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Fernando Medina/NBAE via Getty Images

    Former NBA player Ben Gordon was arrested Monday at New York's LaGuardia airport after allegedly hitting his 10-year-old son, according to Larry Celona and Allie Griffin of the New York Post.

    A witness told TMZ Sports Gordon punched his son in the head with a closed fist. TMZ added the son had a standing restraining order against Gordon.

    The child was taken to Long Island Jewish Children’s Hospital for evaluation by his aunt.

