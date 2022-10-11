Report: Former NBA Player Ben Gordon Arrested for Allegedly Striking 10-Year-Old Son

Fernando Medina/NBAE via Getty Images

Former NBA player Ben Gordon was arrested Monday at New York's LaGuardia airport after allegedly hitting his 10-year-old son, according to Larry Celona and Allie Griffin of the New York Post.

A witness told TMZ Sports Gordon punched his son in the head with a closed fist. TMZ added the son had a standing restraining order against Gordon.

The child was taken to Long Island Jewish Children’s Hospital for evaluation by his aunt.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.