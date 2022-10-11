Hockey Canada Board, CEO Scott Smith Resign over Handling of Sexual Abuse Allegations

Richard Wolowicz/Getty Images

Hockey Canada chief executive officer Scott Smith has stepped down along with the entire board of directors, the organization announced Tuesday.

The statement said the board recognized "the urgent need for new leadership and perspectives."

The moves come after years of reported mishandling of sexual abuse allegations. According to Richard Raycraft of CBC, Hockey Canada paid out $8.9 million in settlements to 21 young hockey players since 1989 who said they had been sexually abused.

Hockey Canada also reached a settlement with a woman who said she was sexually assaulted by eight Canadian Hockey League players in 2018, per Ashley Burke of CBC.

There were reportedly 15 group sexual assault cases involving junior hockey players since 1989, per Rachel Ward, Linda Guerriero, Ivan Angelovski and Bob McKeown of CBC.

Michael Brind'Amour resigned as board of directors chair in August, while Andrea Skinner stepped down as director and interim chair on Saturday.

"Upon reflection, it is clear to me from recent events that it no longer makes sense for me to continue to volunteer my time as Interim Chair or as a Director of the organization," Skinner said in a statement.

There has been mounting pressure for more changes within the organization, with sponsors Bauer, Nike, Tim Hortons, Canadian Tire, Esso and Telus among those either cutting ties, pausing their relationship or cutting funds to Hockey Canada.

Earlier this month, Hockey Canada announced elections for the board of directors would be delayed to Dec. 17.

There will now be wholesale changes for the organization's leadership, with an interim canagement Committee handling day-to-day operations.