Fantasy Basketball 2022: 1st-Round Mock Draft and Best Team Names

2 of 3

Kent Smith/NBAE via Getty Images

P.J. Washington, PF/C, Charlotte Hornets

Washington's jack-of-all-trades game has often worked better in real-life hoops than the fantasy version, but this could be the season when the switch flips.

The Hornets need to replace the wing production of Miles Bridges, and they still haven't settled their center spot for the long haul. Washington could check both boxes, while also providing a lift in outside shooting and as a shot-creator finding looks for LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier.

Washington has yet to average 31 minutes in a season. He could blow past that number this time around and elevate the rest of his stat sheet accordingly.

Tre Jones, PG, San Antonio Spurs

The Spurs are in full-on rebuild mode—i.e., securing their ticket for the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes—so shots, touches and floor time are all up for grabs.

Jones quietly has a great chance to seize this opportunity.

His ball-control is already top-notch (career 2.6 assists against 0.6 turnovers), and his sound decision-making shows up in his shot selection (49 percent shooting last season). As long as you don't need a ton of threes from this position, Jones is worth a long look.

Isaiah Jackson, PF, Indiana Pacers

When the Pacers started the 2021-22 campaign, they were still in pursuit of a playoff spot. So, don't be discouraged by Jackson's limited run as a rookie (541 minutes across 36 contests), as that could be one of many major changes in the Circle City.

His role isn't entirely clear now, but a Myles Turner trade—which feels like it could happen at any minute—would provide instant clarity.

If Jackson gets a regular gig, he could quickly emerge as a shot-blocking, rim-rattling machine. While the sample size isn't big enough to totally trust and the following numbers include an average of 6.1 fouls, his per-36-minutes averages were still staggering: 19.8 points, 9.9 rebounds, 3.5 blocks and 1.7 steals, per Basketball-Reference.

