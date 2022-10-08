X

    NWSL Commissioner Says Additional Abuse Allegations Have Been Made Since Yates Report

    Adam WellsOctober 8, 2022

    WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 06: U.S. soccer president Cindy Parlow Cone speaks during a collective bargaining agreement signing signifying equal pay between the U.S. men's and women's national soccer teams at Audi Field on September 06, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)
    More allegations of abuse within women's professional soccer have come to light since the Yates report was released on Oct. 3.

    Appearing on CNN's New Day with Brianna Keilar, United States Soccer Federation president Cindy Parlow Cone revealed at least three new allegations of misconduct have emerged.

    Cone didn't provide any details of the new cases, but she did note the release of the Yates report has been "encouraging more people to come forward."

