NWSL Commissioner Says Additional Abuse Allegations Have Been Made Since Yates Report

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

More allegations of abuse within women's professional soccer have come to light since the Yates report was released on Oct. 3.

Appearing on CNN's New Day with Brianna Keilar, United States Soccer Federation president Cindy Parlow Cone revealed at least three new allegations of misconduct have emerged.

Cone didn't provide any details of the new cases, but she did note the release of the Yates report has been "encouraging more people to come forward."

