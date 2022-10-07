Pittsburgh Basketball's Dior Johnson Charged with Assaulting Woman in September

Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Pittsburgh guard Dior Johnson has been charged with aggravated and simple assault, unlawful restraint, false imprisonment and strangulation after allegedly assaulting a woman at an apartment in the Oakland neighborhood of Pittsburgh.

According to WTAE-TV Pittsburgh, the woman said Johnson "slapped her across the face" on the night of Sept. 5 after she got his phone wet.

Johnson left the apartment and returned at 4 a.m. ET the following morning. He and the woman began arguing at 8:30 a.m. and after another hour he "got violent and repeatedly punched (the woman) in her arms, stomach, and head multiple times."

Johnson also allegedly threw the woman's phone after she called 911. She alleged he "continued to hit her multiple times in the arms, head and stomach making her throw up twice."

The woman eventually left and went to a nearby hospital, where she was treated for a concussion and multiple bruises. Per the report, police documented bruising on both of her arms, her collarbone, chest and shoulder. She also had scratches on her neck.

Johnson is approaching his first season with the Panthers. He was the No. 41 overall player in 247Sports' composite rankings for the 2022 recruiting class.