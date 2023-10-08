Giants' Daniel Jones Out After Neck Injury From Hit vs. Dolphins

Elsa/Getty Images

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones exited Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins due to a neck injury.

Jones left the game in the second half and was replaced by Tyrod Taylor.

It's tough to think of another recent player who shifted the general narrative of his career more dramatically or in shorter time than Jones did in 2022.

The 2019 first-round pick entered last year with major questions over his long-term suitability under center, and he wound up signing a four-year, $160 million deal with the Giants thanks to a breakout campaign. He threw for 3,205 yards and 15 touchdowns and ran for 708 yards and seven scores in 16 appearances.

New York also made the playoffs for the first time since 2016 and won its first postseason game since 2011.

As he approached the 2023 season, there was no longer any doubt as to where Jones stood with the Giants. Their quest to return to the playoffs and challenge the Philadelphia Eagles for NFC East supremacy will hinge largely on his performance.

It has not been promising so far. The Giants are set to drop to 1-4 on the season and Jones has not performed well.