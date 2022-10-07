Ryan Kane Suing Antonio Brown After Allegedly Being Sold Fake Richard Mille Watch

Elsa/Getty Images

Free-agent wide receiver Antonio Brown is being sued for allegedly selling a fake Richard Mille watch to a man in Florida for $160,000.

Per TMZ Sports, Ryan Kane said in the lawsuit filed in Broward County this week Brown sold him the watch knowing it was a knockoff.

According to Kane, Brown told him the watch had a value "in excess of $400,000." He took it into an appraiser for authentication and insurance purposes when he was told the watch was only worth a few hundred dollars.

TMZ noted Kane was told Brown bought four watches "from a dealer in Dubai earlier this year for less than $500 apiece."

