Justin Trudeau Says Hockey Canada Response to Assault Allegations 'Boggles the Mind'

DAVE CHAN/AFP via Getty Images

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke out Thursday about Hockey Canada's handling of sexual assault allegations.

Speaking to reporters, Trudeau said Hockey Canada's actions following multiple allegations of sexual assault that police investigated in 2003 and 2018 and posturing in the wake of accusations of mishandling its response "boggles the mind."

"Parents across the country are losing faith or have lost faith in Hockey Canada," Trudeau added. "Certainly, politicians here in Ottawa have lost faith in Hockey Canada."

In a September story, Ashley Burke of CBC News reported Hockey Canada is covering the costs to have a third-party investigator look into allegations a group of men who played for the World Junior hockey team in 2003 sexually assaulted a woman during a tournament.

This came on the heels of a lawsuit filed by a woman who alleged eight Canadian Hockey League players sexually assaulted her in a hotel room following a Hockey Canada Foundation gala and golf event in 2018 being settled by Hockey Canada and the CHL in May.

Members of Canada's 2017-18 World Junior team that won a gold medal were among those accused in the lawsuit.

Grant Robertson and Colin Freeze of The Globe and Mail reported this week that Hockey Canada built a financial reserve known as the "National Equity Fund" through player registration fees to cover costs related to allegations of sexual assault and other potential lawsuits.

Per Katie Strang and Ian Mendes of The Athletic, Andrea Skinner, Hockey Canada’s interim chair of the board of directors, spoke earlier this week at a hearing in front of the Canadian Heritage Committee about Hockey Canada's handling of the 2018 sexual assault allegations.

"Regrettably, toxic behavior exists throughout society. No segment of society is immune," Skinner said in her opening statement. "Suggesting that toxic behavior is somehow a specific hockey problem or to scapegoat hockey as a centerpiece for toxic culture is, in my opinion, counterproductive to finding solutions."

Skinner also said Hockey Canada "won't be making any managerial changes," saying it's "not a risk worth taking," despite calls from Minister of Sport Pascale St-Onge to make sweeping changes across the governing body in order to "restore public trust," per Tunney.

Per Mike Koreen of SportsNet.ca, the Quebec Hockey Federation announced it was cutting ties with Hockey Canada and formally requested the governing body not collect a $3.00 participant assessment fee for the 2022-2023 season.

Koreen noted the Ontario Hockey Federation made a similar request to Hockey Canada.

Hockey Canada has been the official governing body for the country's national teams since 1968. Scott Smith has been president of the organization since 2017 and added the title of CEO to his resume on July 1.